Kusama (KSM) Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $368.67 or 0.00952467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.12 billion and $353.10 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00145753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.34 or 0.99957111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

