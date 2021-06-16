La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LZB traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 58,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,404. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LZB. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

