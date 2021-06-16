Lambda (LAMB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.67 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $34.40 million and $6.67 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00022925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00762233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00083170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.91 or 0.07739030 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,047,940 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

