Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce earnings of $3.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.79. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $17.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $30.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million.

LPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

