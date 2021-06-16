Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $15.77 on Monday. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Largo Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

