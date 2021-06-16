Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-620 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of SWIM stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 10,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,571. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Latham Group news, CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,000 over the last quarter.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

