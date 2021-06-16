Leslie C.G. Campbell Sells 2,250 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

COUP traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $231.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,299. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,560,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $235,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,243,000.

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

