LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $53,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,677. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.50 and a 1 year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

