Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Bought by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund raised its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 252.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the quarter. Li Auto makes up approximately 6.0% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned 0.82% of Li Auto worth $184,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $6,363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. 442,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,002,156. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion and a PE ratio of -176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

