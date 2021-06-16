Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.96% of Liberty Global worth $142,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $53,365,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 345.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 829,027 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 137,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,087.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,960 shares of company stock worth $4,111,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

