Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.96% of Liberty Global worth $142,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $53,365,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,096,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 345.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 829,027 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 978,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 184,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 137,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LBTYA opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,087.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,960 shares of company stock worth $4,111,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.84.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
