Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.36

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 145238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

