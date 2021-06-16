Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $1.97 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $48.43 million and $2.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00005127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00059177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00145504 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00181273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.52 or 0.00941782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,502.31 or 1.00024653 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

