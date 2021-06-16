Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lightspeed POS (TSE: LSPD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/8/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$105.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$120.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$120.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$96.00 to C$94.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from C$104.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 478,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.56. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of C$32.10 and a 1-year high of C$104.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$83.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.21.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

