Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.14.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $2.10 on Friday, hitting $125.89. The stock had a trading volume of 133,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $136.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.05.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

