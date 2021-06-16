LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LINUF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. LiNiu Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03.

About LiNiu Technology Group

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

