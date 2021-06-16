Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $338.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

