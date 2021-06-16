Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $146,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

LMT opened at $389.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

