Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Loews were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,412.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

