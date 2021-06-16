L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LRLCY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

L’Oréal stock opened at $93.94 on Monday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

