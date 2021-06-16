Lossless (LSS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00059804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00144828 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00179351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.63 or 0.00924424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,618.34 or 0.99823636 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,740,763 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

