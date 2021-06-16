Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 billion-86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.90 billion.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.95. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

