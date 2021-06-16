Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LHDX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LHDX opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23. Lucira Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $199.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $160,127,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $549,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $123,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the first quarter valued at $5,682,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

