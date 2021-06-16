Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.730-6.860 EPS.

Shares of LULU traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.09. 31,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,427. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

