Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SEB Equities downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Energy AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.