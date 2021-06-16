Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Shares of Luther Burbank stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. Luther Burbank has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $636.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 28.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

