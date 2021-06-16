Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) (TSE:LYD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$325.00. Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) shares last traded at C$320.00, with a volume of 469 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$311.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.22.

Lydian International Limited (LYD.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Caucasus region. The company focuses on exploring gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Amulsar gold project that covers an area of 113 square kilometers located in south-central Armenia.

