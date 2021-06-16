M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 7,186 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of VTWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,643. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.63. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

