M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,539. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.53.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.