M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.73. 49,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,011. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

