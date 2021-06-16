M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after purchasing an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after acquiring an additional 574,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.84.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

