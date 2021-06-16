M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.10. 1,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,585. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

