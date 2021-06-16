M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after acquiring an additional 270,692 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 200.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 34.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 79,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,598,716. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.51.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

