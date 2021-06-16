M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $473.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,686. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.46 and a 52-week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

