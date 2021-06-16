M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of Humanigen worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,015. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.25. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HGEN shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

