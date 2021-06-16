M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after purchasing an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.01. 92,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.60 and a twelve month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

