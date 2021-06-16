Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 189.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,619,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.00 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. Equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDGL shares. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

