Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 138,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,713 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 47,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 181,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock worth $1,667,551,518. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.26. 429,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.66 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

