Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. 6,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

In related news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $540,554. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

