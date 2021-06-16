Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 312,342 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312,342 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for about 0.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $242,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,102,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,445,000 after acquiring an additional 62,929 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

