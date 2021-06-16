Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 13th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $14,558,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.