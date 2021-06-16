Magnolia Oil & Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 785 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 693% compared to the typical volume of 99 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $242,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

MGY stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.