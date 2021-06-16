Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 685,520 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 685,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,615,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.52. The company had a trading volume of 45,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,704. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

