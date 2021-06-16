Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF comprises 0.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 843.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,128. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.98. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $49.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.