Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $272.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.66. 20,419,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,804,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.