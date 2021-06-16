Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Down to $16.80

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $16.30. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $560.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 9.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marine Products by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 160.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

