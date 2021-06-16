Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRKR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,714,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,053,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. 796,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,194. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

