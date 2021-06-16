Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $133.79 Average PT from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.79.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $144.05. 39,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,291. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.74. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

