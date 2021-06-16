Mask Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.79 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $65.79 million and $36.65 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00013213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00774064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042383 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

