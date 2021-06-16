Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.59% of Mastercard worth $2,089,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.48.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.15. The stock had a trading volume of 124,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,765. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

