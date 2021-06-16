Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Up 7.9%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $6.04. 9,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 242,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $828.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.